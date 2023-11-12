Clouds stick around on Sunday

Misty and foggy conditions will persist overnight along the Gulf Coast. There is a chance of patchy drizzle or very light rain, but rain chances decrease to near zero on Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a low pressure system will move in, bringing a significant amount of rain to the area. Expect breezy and cool conditions along with the heavy rain. The system will exit the area on Thursday, but clouds may linger.

SUNDAY:

In the morning, there may be patchy fog and mist, but visibility will improve in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy, keeping temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be minimal.

NEXT WEEK:

After a slightly drier period on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain will return on Tuesday. A low pressure system will pass through the area, resulting in periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall amounts could be significant, with most areas receiving over 2 inches of rain. There is a slight concern for flooding due to the recent dry conditions, although Friday’s rain may have helped prepare the soil to better absorb this upcoming rainfall.

Additional notes for Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast include the possibility of gusty winds throughout the day. More details on other impacts will be provided in the upcoming days.

