Cloudy skies today, rain expected mid week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Patchy fog on Sunday morning will be followed by mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Looking into Monday, a similar pattern of dry conditions and cloudy skies will continue. However, rain will move in late on Monday as a potent low-pressure system approaches. Heavy rain and breezy conditions are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rainfall amounts over 3 inches possible.

SUNDAY:

In the morning, there may be patchy fog and mist, but visibility will improve in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy, keeping temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be minimal.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

After a slightly drier period on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain will return on Tuesday. A low-pressure system will pass through the area, resulting in periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall amounts could be significant, with some areas possibly receiving over 3 inches.

Along with the rain, breezy to downright windy conditions can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The center of the low-pressure system will likely move near or right along our coast, causing the windy conditions and high surf.

Stay tuned for additional updates on Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.