Dearborn YMCA event sparks civic engagement and awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a lively and informative event at the Dearborn YMCA Saturday, Stand Up Mobile took center stage to empower and educate local residents about upcoming elections. Shalela Dowdy, founding president of Stand Up Mobile, shared insights into the event’s purpose and the pressing matters it aimed to address.

“”The next election is March 5th,” said Dowdy. “It’s our primary election. Turnout for primary and runoffs is generally low. You know, people generally show up for the November general election.”

The primary focus of the event was to shed light on the Allen v. Milligan case heard at the Supreme Court. The case prompted the high Court to direct Alabama to redraw its congressional map, adding a second majority-Black district.

Stand Up Mobile emphasized the significance of the recent division of Mobile into two congressional districts, District 1 and District 2.

“And to also inform our local residents about the fact that mobile is now split into two Congressional districts,” Dowdy explained.

With the upcoming 2024 elections in sight, the organizers aimed to inform voters on the candidates and the altered political landscape.

“We want to reemphasize that when it’s an even number year, we have three elections – the primaries, the runoff and the general election,” said Dowdy.

Beverly Cooper, Co-founder of Stand Up Mobile, joined the conversation, emphasizing the importance of voting in local elections.

“We believe that elections and what happens in communities locally are really key to what kind of quality of life an individual has, whether they’re jobs and economic opportunities, education for their kids,” said Cooper. “So we’re looking at everything that’s happening in 2024, leading into 2025.”

As the event wrapped up, Dowdy extended an invitation to the community to participate in the upcoming primary election on March 5.

“We hope to see everybody at the polls, especially millennials and Gen Z,” said Dowdy.

For a list of candidates who have qualified to run in the Primary election in Mobile-area districts, click here.

