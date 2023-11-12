Advertise With Us
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Fort Walton Beach Sunday morning.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Fort Walton Beach Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 8:40 a.m., they got a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of McLaren Circle. They said while they were responding to the call, there were shots fired.

OCSO authorities said no deputies or other individuals were injured and one individual had been taken into custody.

No other details have been released. We will keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.

