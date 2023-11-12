Shooting leaves 1 dead in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is searching for answers in the wake of a shooting which they say left an innocent bystander dead Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Coal Street between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to authorities. Officers responded to the nearby Quik Food Mart on a report of shots fired and were directed by witnesses to the vehicle in which the victim was found, Prichard PD said.

Investigators said they believe the victim was not the intended target.

Police did not released the victim’s name and haven’t stated whether they have identified any possible suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.