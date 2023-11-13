1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is a dead after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning at a residence on Sheringham Drive.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were serving a search warrant at the home in the 3400 block of Sheringham Drive, which is off Cottage Hill Road. The person who was fatally shot was taken to a local hospital.

