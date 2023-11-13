Advertise With Us
27-year-old man dies after I-65 Service Road crash

(MGN)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man sustained fatal injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle traffic accident on the West I-65 Service Road in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The crash occurred between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.

Police said it appeared the victim, Zedrick Raymond, was traveling south on the I-65 Service Road when he lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert. Raymond was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

