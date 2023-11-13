Austal USA ready to lay keel for its first steel ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shipbuilder Austal USA in Mobile this week will mark the official start of construction for its first steel ship -- the future USNS Billy Frank Jr.

It will be the Navy’s eleventh Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship, designated T-ATS 11.

Austal USA will celebrate the official start of construction with a keel laying ceremony Tuesday.

Ship sponsor Peggen Frank and her husband, William Frank III, will authenticate the keel by welding their initials into a keel plate that will be welded to the hull of the ship. They will be assisted by Brandon Auld, a four-year Austal USA veteran A-class structural fitter.

This will be the first keel laying ceremony held at Austal USA for a steel ship.

T-ATS 11 is the first of five construction contracts awarded to Austal USA for U.S. Navy T-ATS vessels. These ships will provide ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support U.S. fleet operations and will be a multi-mission common hull platform capable of towing heavy ships.

Delivery of T-ATS 11 is planned for late 2024.

Austal USA has retooled its previously aluminum-only shipyard to handle construction of steel-hulled ships. The shipbuilder has used its facilities along the Mobile River to build the aluminum Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships and Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels.

