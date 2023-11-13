Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An altercation turned physical at a Whataburger in Saraland on Friday night.

Police say a Whataburger employee got into a physical fight with two contract workers.

The tense moments were caught on video by a witness. The incident happened just before 9 pm.

According to the Saraland Police Department, two contract workers were striping the parking lot when 28-year-old Daniel Caver, an employee at the restaurant, parked his car where they were working.

Caver was then asked to move his car, and an altercation between the three broke out.

Police say Caver pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the contract workers two times. Investigators say the worker who was stabbed was taken to the Saraland Emergency Room and suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Jail records show Caver is being charged with harassment and assault in the second degree. Caver has since bonded out of jail on an $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.