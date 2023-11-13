Coastal Conversations: Sea rise and the impact to our coastal economy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can join Coastal Conversations for an engaging discussion on the coastal economy of Alabama on November 15 at 2 p.m.

“Coastal Conversations is an opportunity for us to bring our community together and host experts on certain topics that are really important to all of the residents and leaders of our community,” City of Mobile Chief Resiliency Officer Casi Calloway said.

The informative discussion will be about the challenges and opportunities rising sea levels pose to coastal communities.

“We can’t really stop it. We’re a local community, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but what we can do is be prepared,” Stacy Wellborn with Coastal Conversations said.

Wellborn says the event will start with keynote addresses given by experts in environmental science, climate change and coastal economics.

Featured guests:

Reid Cummings, Associate Professor of Finance and Real Estate and Executive Director, SABRE (South Alabama Center for Business Analytics, Real Estate and Economic Development

Justin McDonald, Chief – Civil Works Programs & Project Management Branch, US Army Corp of Engineers, Mobile District

Casi Calloway, Chief Resiliency Officer with the City of Mobile.

The ‘Sea Rise and the Impact of Our Coastal Economy’ event is taking place at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum in Downtown Mobile.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more details on this event and to RSVP, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.