Crowds turn out for Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The only similarity chocolate and cheese share is the letter they start with. But what happens when you pair them together?

Folks in the community got the chance to find out this weekend when the Chocolate & Cheese Festival returned to Heritage Park in Foley on Saturday.

Some of our FOX10 crew were out there with our own booth in the middle of the excitement.

The third annual event showed that chocolate and cheese could take many forms, including chocolate martinis, chocolate lemonade, cupcakes, fudge, cheese curds, cheese dips and more.

Ninety local vendors displayed their unique creations and activities. Many folks also got a jumpstart on early Christmas shopping.

Thousands of people strolled the premises and pitched lawn chairs to listen to music throughout the day. The Ula Band brought the house down with a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.

“It’s a great time for the family,” said Lisa Yeater, event coordinator of Beach Life Events. “We have a wonderful kids zone — something for everyone whether it be shopping for the holidays, fun for the children, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, entertainment of top-notch quality.”

Plans are already in the works for the 4th Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival next year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.