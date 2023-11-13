Advertise With Us
Hire One

Crowds turn out for Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The only similarity chocolate and cheese share is the letter they start with. But what happens when you pair them together?

Folks in the community got the chance to find out this weekend when the Chocolate & Cheese Festival returned to Heritage Park in Foley on Saturday.

Some of our FOX10 crew were out there with our own booth in the middle of the excitement.

The third annual event showed that chocolate and cheese could take many forms, including chocolate martinis, chocolate lemonade, cupcakes, fudge, cheese curds, cheese dips and more.

Ninety local vendors displayed their unique creations and activities. Many folks also got a jumpstart on early Christmas shopping.

Thousands of people strolled the premises and pitched lawn chairs to listen to music throughout the day. The Ula Band brought the house down with a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.

“It’s a great time for the family,” said Lisa Yeater, event coordinator of Beach Life Events. “We have a wonderful kids zone — something for everyone whether it be shopping for the holidays, fun for the children, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, entertainment of top-notch quality.”

Plans are already in the works for the 4th Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival next year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Police said they responded to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in...
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent

Latest News

Gift wrapped boxes (Pixabay)
Holiday market in Robertsdale lets folk shop for a cause
Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association’s cardiovascular research and education...
Baldwin County residents walk for heart disease awareness despite dreary weather
Stand Up Mobile took center stage to empower and educate local residents about upcoming...
Dearborn YMCA event sparks civic engagement and awareness
Police said they responded to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in...
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street