Family wanting answers after inmate dies weeks after assault; ADOC investigating

Inmate dies in ADOC custody
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate from Jefferson County with just days left on his sentence has died after family and friends say he was allegedly beaten, tortured, and sexually assaulted in prison. His family is now wanting answers.

22-year-old Daniel Williams had been serving a one-year sentence for theft at Staton Correctional when the Alabama Department of Corrections says a possible inmate on inmate assault was reported on October 22. ADOC says Williams was found unresponsive in his dorm and taken to the medical unit. He was eventually put on life support then transferred to Kilby Correctional where he died last week from his injuries.

A Gofundme also claims the assault left Williams brain dead. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is now investigating.

