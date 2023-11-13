FHP: 1 arrested, drugs seized after pursuit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An intense police pursuit in Escambia County ended with a suspect taken into custody and drugs being seized.

The chase happened Saturday around noon.

According to Lt. Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper noticed a gray Lincoln SUV traveling northbound on County Road 453,speeding and “rapidly and recklessly changing lanes.” As the trooper overtook the Lincoln, the pursuit escalated.

The driver of the SUV tried to make a left turn and lost control. King said the trooper performed a pit maneuver and brought the Lincoln to a stop.

The suspect, 35-year-old Lebaron Deshun Britt, ran out of the passenger door but K9 officers caught him, according to troopers.

Britt was taken into custody and transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers said they also seized cocaine from the car.

Britt is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

