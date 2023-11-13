First-ever Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held for the first time evet in Robertsdale, at the Baldwin County Coliseum.

Everyone is invited for the food, which includes turkey, dressing and all the fixins’, and fun activities are planned for the kids!

It will be held Thursday, November 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robertsdale Coliseum.

You can contact Robertsdale High School principal Shay White to find out how you can volunteer, or text RDaleThanksgiving to 97000.

