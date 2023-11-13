Advertise With Us
First-ever Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held for the first time evet in Robertsdale, at the Baldwin County Coliseum.

Everyone is invited for the food, which includes turkey, dressing and all the fixins’, and fun activities are planned for the kids!

It will be held Thursday, November 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Robertsdale Coliseum.

You can contact Robertsdale High School principal Shay White to find out how you can volunteer, or text RDaleThanksgiving to 97000.

