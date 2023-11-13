Advertise With Us
Hire One

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback arrested on gun charges in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall was arrested in Columbus on Thursday and is facing gun charges, according to authorities.

On November 9, an automatic handgun that had been ‘sawed-off’ was found on Marshall, as well as his passenger, Lanequa Borders. They were arrested near 35th Street and River Road.

Borders and Marshall each face a possession of a machine gun charge.

Lanequa Borders
Lanequa Borders(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

Marshall was cornerback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2011 - Marshall and two teammates were dismissed from the team for an unspecified “violation of team rules.”

He transferred to a junior college - where he was starting quarterback in 2012. He then transferred as quarterback for Auburn in 2013 and led the Tigers to the National Championship - where they were defeated by the Florida State Seminoles. Marshall went on to play in the NFL. In 2017, Marshall was suspended four games for testing positive on performance-enhancing drugs. He was waived from the New York Jets in 2017.

Marshall has been in the Canadian Football League on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ roster since 2018.

Marshall and Borders were supposed to appear in court Saturday, Nov. 11, but requested a continuance. They now have a court date set for November 14 at 9 a.m. Marshall is being held in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond status at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton Police officers, multiple drugs seized
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton police officers, multiple drugs seized
She said she reported her car stolen Saturday morning, and then 24 hours saw it all over the...
Woman says car seen in Prichard shootout was stolen
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Chief Paul Prine said the search was related to a narcotics warrant involving the alleged...
Mobile police chief gives new details into officer-involved shooting which killed a 16-year-old boy