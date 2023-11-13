FOX10 will unveil 3rd Playground Project this week

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is proud to unveil our third Playground Project this week -- this time at Mount Vernon Municipal Park in north Mobile County.

Today is a work day for our crews as we get ready to unveil this park on Wednesday. Starting at 9 a.m., our crews will be spreading mulch around the new playground.

FOX10 employees along with community volunteers from the United Way and our other partners -- Make an Impact Foundation, Miracle Recreation, along with AM/NS Calvert and SSAB -- will all come together to make this happen.

On Wednesday, there will be a ribbon cutting and community celebration, and the public is welcome to attend. Kids will be there to break in the new playground, and pizza, cupcakes and water will be served.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.