FOX10 will unveil 3rd Playground Project this week

FOX10 is proud to unveil our third Playground Project this week -- this time at Mount Vernon Municipal Park in north Mobile County.
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is proud to unveil our third Playground Project this week -- this time at Mount Vernon Municipal Park in north Mobile County.

Today is a work day for our crews as we get ready to unveil this park on Wednesday. Starting at 9 a.m., our crews will be spreading mulch around the new playground.

FOX10 employees along with community volunteers from the United Way and our other partners -- Make an Impact Foundation, Miracle Recreation, along with AM/NS Calvert and SSAB -- will all come together to make this happen.

On Wednesday, there will be a ribbon cutting and community celebration, and the public is welcome to attend. Kids will be there to break in the new playground, and pizza, cupcakes and water will be served.

