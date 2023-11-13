Advertise With Us
A Gulf low will give us a soaking the next few days!

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain we’re waiting on is beginning to move in. The initial rain will be very light, just some drizzles, but it will pick up this evening and tonight as it spreads east.

The precipitation will slowly pick up and will be completely across the area by Tuesday morning.

Since this is a Gulf low, pulling in moisture from warm waters, it will to be a rain maker. Rain will pick up in intensity as this system slowly moves east through the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be significant with most areas getting more than an inch and with some spots getting more than 2 inches of rain.

Temperatures will mostly hover in the 60s the next few days as this rain falls across the area. So thankfully, it’s not going to be a frigid rain.

The rain will begin tapering off during the day on Wednesday and we will have nice, dry conditions to wrap up the week and for the weekend.

Tropics: There’s a system that could develop in the SW Caribbean. No worries for us, because it will move NE towards the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico.

A Gulf low will give us a soaking the next few days!
Rain chances are ahead of us
Cloudy skies today, rain expected mid week
Clouds stick around on Sunday