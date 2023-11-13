Advertise With Us
Heavy police presence on Sheringham Drive in Mobile

There is a heavy police presence early Monday on Sheringham Drive, where officers have responded along with Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel.
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy police presence early Monday on Sheringham Drive, where officers have responded along with Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more information when it’s available.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Sheringham Drive, which is off Cottage Hill Road. Part of the area is blocked off.

