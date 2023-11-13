Holiday market in Robertsdale lets folk shop for a cause

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Early Christmas shoppers had the opportunity to cross some items off their shopping lists on Saturday all while benefiting a good cause as the Baldwin County Boss Babes Holiday Market came to Robertsdale.

The seventh annual market took place at the Baldwin County Coliseum and brought in more than 100 vendors from all over the South.

Shoppers moseyed from table to table featuring crafters, bakers, boutiques and more, along with a variety of food to keep customers fueled while they shopped.

But the event was much more than just a shopping spree.

Each year, all of the proceeds go to a specific nonprofit organization. This year, the nonprofit Stopping Traffick was chosen. “We were fortunate enough to be the ones chosen for it. All the proceeds are going to survivor scholarships- those affected by human trafficking within the area,” said Breighanna Vigor, CEO of Stopping Traffick.

“I think it’s just really being able to connect with the community. Getting that face-to-face, one-on-one interaction again ever since COVID. We’ve had a great turnout today and everyone’s been in that Christmas spirit and we’re just thankful for that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.