Marine Corps ball celebrates branch’s 248th birthday

Local Marines honored this milestone Saturday night at the Mobile Marriott.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Marine Corps is 248 years old this year and people across the nation are celebrating -- including right here on the Gulf Coast.



The Mobile Chapter 33 hosted the annual Marine Corps birthday ball coupled with a Congressional Medal ceremony. The ball is a time to pay tribute to those who have served in the military, who will serve and those who have passed on.

During the celebration, two Congressional Gold Medals were presented to the family members of corporal Jerome A. Reed Jr. and Pfc. George Russell Horne.

There was the ritual birthday cake cutting. Per tradition, the oldest Marine in the room received the first slice while the youngest Marine received the second.

Retired Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb brought a powerful message as the keynote speaker for the event. “It is always an event that guarantees that we never forget those who’ve set out to make a difference but ended up making history,” Cobb said.



