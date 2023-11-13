Mobile man indicted on charge he killed co-worker on shrimp boat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing a co-worker on a shrimp boat in Bayou La Batre was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Monday.

Instead, Dung Van Nguyen has been indicted.

The circumstances surrounding the allegations remain somewhat of a mystery.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrested the 55-year-old Mobile man in May. A half a year later, it’s still not clear what happened on that day on April 14 beyond a bare-bones criminal complaint alleging that Nguyen caused the death of 71-year-old Chien Van Vo.

Even Nguyen’s lawyer, Will Alford, hasn’t seen a more detailed description of the allegations. In fact, he didn’t even realize his client had been indicted until Monday.

“I do have limited knowledge, or limited information about that case,” he told FOX10 News. “That’s kind of the point of point of the preliminary hearing is. … The state attempts to establish probable cause. And we try to get as much information as possible. I was really looking forward to that opportunity today, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

That preliminary hearing got delayed for a variety of reasons. The Vietnamese immigrant speaks broken English, and it took time to arrange an interpreter. And then there was further delay when the Mobile Public Defender’s Office had to withdraw because of a conflict of interest, prompting a judge to appoint Alford.

Nguyen has a minor criminal record. Authorities charged him 2012 with possession of cocaine. Prosecutors amended that to a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge as part of a plea bargain. A judge sentenced him to the time he had spent in jail awaiting trial.

Now that Nguyen has been indicted, prosecutors will have to turn over the evidence related to the murder charge.

“Ultimately, I believe that the defense for this case will be some sort of self-defense,” Alford said. “That’s what I foresee.”

