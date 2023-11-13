Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Arrest made in Congress Street fatal assault case

(MGN)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Monday morning took a 30-year-old man into custody in connection with a fatal assault they say occurred Thursday on Congress Street.

The MPD said Xavier Williams is now charged with manslaughter.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Congress Street.  Responding officers discovered a 59-year-old male victim with severe injuries resulting from an assault, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim’s name was being held pending notification of next of kin.

