Advertise With Us
Hire One

Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)
By Amanda Shaw, Todd Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An animal shelter in North Carolina shared a heartbreaking update on a severely abused and neglected dog who was taken into their care last week.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches, the puppy who arrived at their Ashville shelter with acute kidney failure, had died in her sleep.

The shelter said a woman had rescued the 4-month-old puppy from a neglectful and abusive situation and drove her to their location for care.

Peaches suffered from multiple health issues stemming from neglect. Brother Wolf shared a photo that showed most of her fur was missing and her skin was infected. Peaches had acute kidney failure, mild hypothermia, a mild cough, Demodex mange and Coccidia, a staph infect, mild anemia and an elevated white blood cell count.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter originally posted on Facebook. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you. Leave 4-month-old Peaches some healing words of encouragement. We will read them all to her, while we cry with her. This one is hard.”

Peaches was immediately brought to a veterinary partner for emergency care and placed with an experienced foster home.

The shelter said her sudden passing was a shock, coming less than 24 hours after she was stabilized and showing improvement.

Brother Wolf posted on Facebook:

“Her veterinary team did everything they could, but her body just couldn’t hold on. We know your grief will be as heavy as ours, we all wanted her to live and have the life she deserved.

We eased her pain, showed her love, and in return, she showed us love back. She showed us tiny glimmers of what could have been, playing with a toy, giving kisses, and showing us her goofy personality.

Rest well, Peaches, we will never forget you.”

Donations can be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue to help pay for medical care for rescues like Peaches.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
Drake announces 2024 arena tour with J. Cole
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend