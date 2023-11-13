MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your Pet of the Week, Indy, from City of Mobile Animal Services!

This dapper dude is only a year old and loves to play. He’ll make a loyal bff for the right person. He sits patiently in his kennel waiting on the next human to come by for a visit. The more the merrier in Indy’s world. He loves every human he meets - he’s attentive, smart, and eager to please. If you’re looking for an adventure buddy, Indy is your guy. If you’re interested in meeting him, complete the app at animalservicesmobile.com

Upcoming Events:

Mark your calendars - After Thanksgiving, they are having their annual Trot off the Turkey. Come by between noon and 2 pm on November 25 to walk a pup. It’s a great way to spend the holiday and help a shelter pup get a much-needed break from their kennel.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.