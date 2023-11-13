Advertise With Us
Rain chances are ahead of us

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a gloomy weekend, another gloomy day is headed our way with chances of rain getting ready to increase again. Highs today will be in the upper 60s, but a lot of rain is headed this way thanks to a Gulf Low. This will bring breezy winds for Tuesday and Wednesday as well as lots of offshore to onshore rain. This could make a real dent in our drought conditions cause Friday’s rain only brought 0.25 to 0.50″ for most spots. We need way more than that. No severe storms are expected but the weather will be wet almost all day Tuesday and Tuesday night with the system exiting during the day on Wednesday. Highs will drop to the mid to low 60s so it will be a colder rain but then as we go drier we turn warmer. Highs will bounce back to the low 70s by Friday and the weekend.

