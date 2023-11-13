Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Apricot Honey Mustard Ham Roasting Glaze

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 cup apricot preserves

· 1 cup orange juice

· ¼ cup Rouses Local Honey

· 1 tablespoon cornstarch (premixed in ¼ cup water)

· 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or Creole mustard)

· 1 spiral cut ham of choice

STEPS:

· Preheat oven to 325°F.

· Place ham in roasting pan with fat side up; the melting fat will baste your ham. Turn ham over halfway through baking to avoid uneven salting from the brine in the meat. Follow the label directions for cooking times.

· In a saucepan, whisk apricot preserves, orange juice, honey, cornstarch mixture and brown sugar until well combined. Continue to cook over medium-low heat until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.

· Add mustard and stir occasionally. Continue cooking over low heat 1 to 2 additional minutes. Remove from heat.

· Pour glaze on ham during the last 30 minutes of baking. Reapply during the last 15 minutes.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Community Thanksgiving meal at Robertsdale Coliseum
First-ever Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal
Waterfront Rescue Mission annual Thanksgiving dinner
Waterfront Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Dinner
Pet of the Week: Indy
Pet of the Week: Indy
Coastal Conversations: Sea rise and the impact to our coastal economy
Coastal Conversations: Sea rise and the impact to our coastal economy