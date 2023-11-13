Recipe: Apricot Honey Mustard Ham Roasting Glaze

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 cup apricot preserves

· 1 cup orange juice

· ¼ cup Rouses Local Honey

· 1 tablespoon cornstarch (premixed in ¼ cup water)

· 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or Creole mustard)

· 1 spiral cut ham of choice

STEPS:

· Preheat oven to 325°F.

· Place ham in roasting pan with fat side up; the melting fat will baste your ham. Turn ham over halfway through baking to avoid uneven salting from the brine in the meat. Follow the label directions for cooking times.

· In a saucepan, whisk apricot preserves, orange juice, honey, cornstarch mixture and brown sugar until well combined. Continue to cook over medium-low heat until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.

· Add mustard and stir occasionally. Continue cooking over low heat 1 to 2 additional minutes. Remove from heat.

· Pour glaze on ham during the last 30 minutes of baking. Reapply during the last 15 minutes.

