Recipe: Apricot Honey Mustard Ham Roasting Glaze
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
· 1 cup apricot preserves
· 1 cup orange juice
· ¼ cup Rouses Local Honey
· 1 tablespoon cornstarch (premixed in ¼ cup water)
· 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
· 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or Creole mustard)
· 1 spiral cut ham of choice
STEPS:
· Preheat oven to 325°F.
· Place ham in roasting pan with fat side up; the melting fat will baste your ham. Turn ham over halfway through baking to avoid uneven salting from the brine in the meat. Follow the label directions for cooking times.
· In a saucepan, whisk apricot preserves, orange juice, honey, cornstarch mixture and brown sugar until well combined. Continue to cook over medium-low heat until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.
· Add mustard and stir occasionally. Continue cooking over low heat 1 to 2 additional minutes. Remove from heat.
· Pour glaze on ham during the last 30 minutes of baking. Reapply during the last 15 minutes.
