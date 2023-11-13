Advertise With Us
Hire One

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified

Surveillance video outside the gas station captures the moment bullets started flying.
Investigators say they believe the victim wasn’t the intended target.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A deadly shootout is caught on surveillance video in Prichard.

Sunday morning, Prichard investigators responded to the Quick Food Mart after reports of shots fired.

Police say they found a man dead inside his car.

The family is identifying the victim as 58-year-old Valentino Arso.

His family pleads for someone to come forward.

Surveillance video outside the gas station captures the moment bullets started flying.

It happened at the Brothers Quick Mart on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:30 Sunday morning.

The video shows a large crowd gathered outside and then several cars drive-by, a bright spark coming from one of the cars.

That’s when everyone scatters.

Six people hop out of a white car parked near the front, one of them was toting a gun, and started shooting in the direction that the car drove in.

The person carrying the gun comes back to the car, grabs something, and takes off again to the side of the building.

Police say during that gun exchange Arso was shot dead, found inside a white car.

Arso’s family exclusively sent FOX10 News a video of him speaking out against senseless gun violence last year.

“Let’s stop the violence! My brothers and sisters let’s stop this violence! Do ya’ll not know committing all these murders out here is senseless! You lose everything you got including your life,” Arso said in June of 2022.

Prichard investigators say they don’t believe Arso was the intended target.

If you know anything about this shooting call Prichard police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent

Latest News

Local Marines honored this milestone Saturday night at the Mobile Marriott.
Marine Corps ball celebrates branch’s 248th birthday
Local Marines honored this milestone Saturday night at the Mobile Marriott.
Marine Corps ball celebrates branch's 248th birthday
Thousands of people strolled the premises and pitched lawn chairs to listen to music.
Crowds turn out for Chocolate & Cheese Festival in Foley
The seventh annual market took place at the Baldwin County Coliseum and brought in more than...
Holiday market in Robertsdale lets folk shop for a cause