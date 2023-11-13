Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A deadly shootout is caught on surveillance video in Prichard.

Sunday morning, Prichard investigators responded to the Quick Food Mart after reports of shots fired.

Police say they found a man dead inside his car.

The family is identifying the victim as 58-year-old Valentino Arso.

His family pleads for someone to come forward.

Surveillance video outside the gas station captures the moment bullets started flying.

It happened at the Brothers Quick Mart on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:30 Sunday morning.

The video shows a large crowd gathered outside and then several cars drive-by, a bright spark coming from one of the cars.

That’s when everyone scatters.

Six people hop out of a white car parked near the front, one of them was toting a gun, and started shooting in the direction that the car drove in.

The person carrying the gun comes back to the car, grabs something, and takes off again to the side of the building.

Police say during that gun exchange Arso was shot dead, found inside a white car.

Arso’s family exclusively sent FOX10 News a video of him speaking out against senseless gun violence last year.

“Let’s stop the violence! My brothers and sisters let’s stop this violence! Do ya’ll not know committing all these murders out here is senseless! You lose everything you got including your life,” Arso said in June of 2022.

Prichard investigators say they don’t believe Arso was the intended target.

If you know anything about this shooting call Prichard police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.