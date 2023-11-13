Advertise With Us
Hire One

Waterfront Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Dinner

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For 75 years, Waterfront Rescue Mission has been serving the homeless and hungry. They are excited to be hosting Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mobile Mission beginning at 11:00am Thanksgiving day! All who are hungry, homeless, or lonely are invited to attend. The Mission is located at 279A N. Washington Ave. Mobile.

“We appreciate the opportunity to talk about the needs of the homeless in our community. We want to thank all of our donors, volunteers, and community partners who share the burden of love for those who have so little,” says Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Kristy Lane
MCSO: Laced edibles that sent 3 Chickasaw students to the hospital were stolen from a parent
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Community Thanksgiving meal at Robertsdale Coliseum
First-ever Central Baldwin Community Thanksgiving Meal
Pet of the Week: Indy
Pet of the Week: Indy
Coastal Conversations: Sea rise and the impact to our coastal economy
Coastal Conversations: Sea rise and the impact to our coastal economy
Trending tech toys
Trending tech toys