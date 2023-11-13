Waterfront Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For 75 years, Waterfront Rescue Mission has been serving the homeless and hungry. They are excited to be hosting Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mobile Mission beginning at 11:00am Thanksgiving day! All who are hungry, homeless, or lonely are invited to attend. The Mission is located at 279A N. Washington Ave. Mobile.

“We appreciate the opportunity to talk about the needs of the homeless in our community. We want to thank all of our donors, volunteers, and community partners who share the burden of love for those who have so little,” says Waterfront Rescue Mission.

