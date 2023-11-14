Advertise With Us
Citronelle PD investigating after body found in woods

Authorities said victim apparently crashed several days ago
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is working a traffic fatality tonight after a body was found in the woods.

The wreck apparently happened several days ago, according to authorities.

According to Police Chief Chris McLean, a driver was traveling down Russell Road toward Highway 45 and came to a T-intersection. The driver veered off the roadway traveling at a speed of more than 100 mph and crashed deep into the woods, he said.

Because the car traveled so far into the woods, no other drivers observed the crash, according to the chief. It has gone unreported until tonight.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

