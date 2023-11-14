Advertise With Us
Daphne Police track stolen Air Pods to home of juvenile suspected of car burglaries

Authorities said they believe they have identified all the suspects.
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police said several juveniles are responsible for multiple car break-ins over the weekend where a variety of items were taken. The victims all lived in the same apartment community.

It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon, November 11, 2023 that Daphne Police got the first call of a vehicle being burglarized. Police said their victim noticed suspicious activity the night before but didn’t notice signs of a break-in until the next day.

“They noticed somebody with a flashlight outside around his vehicle and so, when he walked outside and confronted him, noticed a young, white male in a hoodie and when he called out to him, startled him and he took off running,” said Lt. Jason Lazzari with Daphne Police.

Police said it wasn’t until the resident noticed their Air Pods missing the next day that they realized their car had been broken into. Investigators said their victim tracked their stolen Air Pods location to a nearby residence. That’s where police said they found dozens of items taken from at least two cars at the Loma Alta Townhomes on Parma Drive.

Daphne Police track stolen Air Pods to residence where the recover dozens of items they said were stolen from vehicles(Daphne Police Department)

Surveillance video from a neighboring residence showed what police said are their juvenile suspects walking through the area around the time of the break-ins.

“They were interviewed, admitted to everything. A lot of the property was recovered,” Lazzari said. “They’re going to be processed and sent through the juvenile court system.”

Police said the four suspects are all 16 years-old or younger. Items recovered range from electronics to sunglasses and jewelry.

“It was more of a just walking through and a crime of opportunity…checking car doors, so it’s always a good idea to make sure you lock your car doors. Try not to leave any valuables in the vehicles, especially in view,” Lazzari explained.

Police said no guns were reported stolen or recovered. Breaking into a vehicle is a felony crime and these juvenile suspects could face serious charges. Daphne Police are asking any other residents in that area who think their vehicles were broken into to give them a call.

