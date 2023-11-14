Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Rapahope’s Turkey Trot for Hope

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your running shoes ready for the 14th annual Turkey Trot for Hope on Thanksgiving Day! This year’s event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. at Mardi Gras Park with a certified 5K race. The 1 mile fun run begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by a short awards ceremony.

Your registration supports Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free year-round programming, for families battling childhood cancer. Its goal is to help children with cancer have life-changing camp experiences filled with as many amazing moments as possible.

14th Annual Turkey Trot for Hope

Mardi Gras Park

104-148 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602

Thursday, November 23rd (8AM-10AM)

For tickets and more info visit:

Rapahope.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rapahope/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rapahope/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RapAHope

About Rapahope: Rapahope has been bringing joy to children diagnosed with cancer and their families since 1985. Our programs are possible through the generosity of sponsors, volunteers and fundraisers like the Turkey Trot for Hope.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Senior Bowl's fourth annual Turkey Bowl
Senior Bowl's fourth annual Turkey Bowl
Turkey trot for hope benefiting Rapahope
Turkey trot for hope benefiting Rapahope
Fall outdoor cascading chrysanthemums
60th Annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums display at Bellingrath Gardens & Home
Fall outdoor cascading chrysanthemums
Fall outdoor cascading chrysanthemums