Doing Good: Rapahope’s Turkey Trot for Hope

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your running shoes ready for the 14th annual Turkey Trot for Hope on Thanksgiving Day! This year’s event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. at Mardi Gras Park with a certified 5K race. The 1 mile fun run begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by a short awards ceremony.

Your registration supports Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free year-round programming, for families battling childhood cancer. Its goal is to help children with cancer have life-changing camp experiences filled with as many amazing moments as possible.

14th Annual Turkey Trot for Hope

Mardi Gras Park

104-148 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602

Thursday, November 23rd (8AM-10AM)

For tickets and more info visit:

Rapahope.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rapahope/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rapahope/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RapAHope

About Rapahope: Rapahope has been bringing joy to children diagnosed with cancer and their families since 1985. Our programs are possible through the generosity of sponsors, volunteers and fundraisers like the Turkey Trot for Hope.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.