Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton police officers, multiple drugs seized

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - An Evergreen man is facing multiple charges accused of hitting two Flomaton police officers during a chase.

According to investigators, Devante Knight refused to pull over for Brewton officers.

The chase continued into Flomaton until an officer eventually disabled his car.

Police say Knight had more than 200 grams worth of drugs on him.

According to investigators, around 1 a.m. Friday a Brewton police officer attempted to pull Knight over.

Police say he refused and fled into Flomaton.

That’s where investigators say Knight hit two different police chargers multiple times.

According to police, the chase ended after a Flomaton officer performed a pit maneuver on Knight’s car disabling it on Sydney Manning Blvd.

Police say Knight continued to be non-compliant and was subsequently tased and taken into custody.

Investigators found a number of drugs in Knight’s car including marijuana, crack and powder cocaine, spice, meth, MDMA, and LSD.

Knight is charged with two counts of second-degree felony assault, felony attempting to elude, and multiple drug charges.

According to court documents, this isn’t Knight’s first time almost hitting a police officer trying to get away.

As far as this most recent case, Knight faces a number of traffic citations.

