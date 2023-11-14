Extra Table delivers 9,000 chickens to Mississippi nonprofits

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table is on a mission to make sure nonprofits in Mississippi have enough food for families this Thanksgiving.

Instead of delivering turkeys this year, Extra Table is delivering 9,000 Mississippi-grown chickens to nonprofits across Mississippi this holiday season as part of their #SaveTheTurkeys campaign.

The organization delivered 15 boxes of whole chickens to nine nonprofits in the Pine Belt on Monday.

Organizers said it is difficult for families to maintain a turkey on Thanksgiving, leading to the switch to chickens.

“A turkey is tough for all of us to cook,” said Executive Director Martha Allen. “You gotta have grandmother’s perfect or it’s just not juicy enough. We’re shipping more birds and more meat, impacting the Mississippi economy as a nonprofit and we’re shedding joy and food across the state.”

For every turkey distributed in the past, three whole-pound chickens will cover that one turkey.

Susan Fuller with Brother’s Keeper Ministries said with the number of households they serve, the chickens will solve those food insecurities for the holiday.

“We’ve just always wanted to be there for people,” said Fuller. “We’ve never closed our doors because of a lack of food.”

Extra Table wants to make a difference in the lives of people who are less fortunate and address the major need for food across the state.

Several organizers were able to help out to feed Mississippi this year including Cigna Healthcare, Orkin, Enviva and Amerigroup.

For more information on the #savetheturkeys campaign, click HERE.

