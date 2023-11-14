Advertise With Us
Hire One

Farmers in Mobile County happy to see rainy conditions

Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.
Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.
Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.

We spoke to farmers at Sessions Farm Market in Grand Bay. They say the slow rain is needed to break up what they’re calling one of the worst droughts that generations have ever known.

They say that while the drought has allowed them to harvest faster due to the clear skies, they had issues with both their cotton and peanuts.

They add that the rain will be good for farmers who have cattle and for farmers who grow pecans.

“It’s going to help us with our pecans and to help loosen the shuck on those nuts still left in the tree. So hopefully we’ll be able to finish up a good harvest season on the pecans,” Jeremy Sessions said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers.

Cattle farmers can apply for compensation through their farm service office. You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Rock the Country
Jason Aldean & Kid Rock to headline the inaugural ‘Rock the Country’ festival in Mobile
Excelsior Band playing at Mobile City Council to celebrate its 140th anniversary
Excelsior Band playing at Mobile City Council to celebrate its 140th anniversary
Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton Police officers, multiple drugs seized
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton police officers, multiple drugs seized