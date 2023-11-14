Farmers in Mobile County happy to see rainy conditions

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.

We spoke to farmers at Sessions Farm Market in Grand Bay. They say the slow rain is needed to break up what they’re calling one of the worst droughts that generations have ever known.

They say that while the drought has allowed them to harvest faster due to the clear skies, they had issues with both their cotton and peanuts.

They add that the rain will be good for farmers who have cattle and for farmers who grow pecans.

“It’s going to help us with our pecans and to help loosen the shuck on those nuts still left in the tree. So hopefully we’ll be able to finish up a good harvest season on the pecans,” Jeremy Sessions said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers.

Cattle farmers can apply for compensation through their farm service office. You can learn more by clicking here.

