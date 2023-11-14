Giving Back on Giving Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Giving Tuesday is November 28. Created in 2012, the initiative aims to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. With so many great causes to donate to technology is making it easier to give from the palm of your hand.

Charity Miles

Turn your steps and miles into money raised for charity. Charity Miles is an app that lets you chose from over 40 charities and earns donations for your movement. Just select your charity and start moving - whether you walk, run or bike your miles will count towards donations.

CrowdRise

The app that makes it easy to discover and donate to various charities and causes you care about. Users can rally their friends and family members to help donate towards their campaign.

GoFundMe

One of the more popular donation apps is GoFundMe. The crowdfunding platform makes it easy to discover Giving Tuesday campaigns - from charities to personal fundraisers. Browse the categories where you want your donation to go.

Benevity

Many businesses offer to match the charitable contributions of their employees. Benevity lets users give to charities that align with their interests and values, while making the company match seamless.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.