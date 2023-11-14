Glow with Christian Siriano skincare

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC, then in 2018, “The Curated NYC” opened in Midtown Manhattan, and now his most recent retail venture, “The Collective West” has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano’s designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet. Christian is the youngest person to ever appear on Crain’s “40 Under 40″ list and a member of “Forbes 30 Under 30″.

Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called “SO SIRIANO” which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever changing Fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presents Christian’s first ever solo work retrospective with the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE EXHIBITION, which ran in Savannah from October 2021-January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location and remains on view through October 9th, 2022. In 2017, he added the title of Author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to that high demand, he released a new version in Fall 2021 titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, it features brand new images from his ever growing/impressive body of work.

