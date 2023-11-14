A Gulf low will give us a soaking the next few days!

(WALA) - The steady rain will continue throughout the day with little let-up.

Since this is a Gulf low, pulling in moisture from warm waters, it will continue to be quite a rainmaker. Rain will pick up in intensity as this system slowly moves east through the day today and into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be significant with most areas having already seen between ¼” to ½” with additional amounts of 2″+ possible through early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will mostly hover in the 50s to low 60s the next few days as this rain falls across the area. So thankfully, it’s not going to be a frigid rain, but it will be cool.

The rain will begin tapering off Thursday morning and we will have nice, dry conditions to wrap up the week and for the weekend.

Tropics: There’s a system that could develop in the SW Caribbean. No worries for us because it will move NE towards the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico.

