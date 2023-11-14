Advertise With Us
Holiday Fruitcakes at Punta Clara Kitchen

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Punta Clara Kitchen is your holiday treat headquarters! Their homemade fruitcakes tend to sell out every year, so call and place your order soon if you want one for the holidays.

Punta Clara also offers a variety of other treats and desserts, such as cakes, heavenly hash, bourbon balls, fudge, pralines, candied pecans, and much more. Make gift giving easy by picking up a gift basket or assortment of jams and other specialty foods.

You can visit Punta Clara Kitchen at 17111 Scenic Highway 98 in beautiful Point Clear, AL. The business has been around for more than 70 years! What started as a backyard hobby has grown into a family-owned and operated business involving four generations of Paceys. They use tried and true family recipes, making their candies in-house with plenty of love.

  • Punta Clara Kitchen
  • 17111 Scenic Hwy 98
  • Point Clear, AL (1 mile south of the Grand Hotel)
  • 800-437-7868
  • puntaclara.com

