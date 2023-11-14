Advertise With Us
Latest FOX10 Playground Project just days from unveiling

It will be located in north Mobile County at Mount Vernon Municipal Park.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - We are only a couple of days away from unveiling FOX10′s latest Playground Project.

Crews are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the new playground. It will be located in north Mobile County at Mount Vernon Municipal Park.

Our crews spreading mulch around the new playground. It’s about one-and-a-half 18-wheelers full of mulch, all to provide a thick cushion under the equipment.

FOX10 employees, along with community volunteers from the United Way and our other partners, Make an Impact Foundation, Miracle Recreation,” and along with AM/NS Calvert and SSAB, will all come together to make this happen.

“Coming out here having a sweat equity day. We’re scooping mulch and building a playground and they’re actually getting their hands dirty,” said Justine Bixler, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Alabama. “The project really helps them see the need and brings more value in their participation in it.”

On Wednesday, everyone is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and community celebration to open the playground. We want as many children as possible there to help break in the new playground.

The event will also feature pizza, cupcakes, and water for children.

