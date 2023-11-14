Advertise With Us
Local representative honored for efforts in securing funds for school aviation program funds

State Rep. Barbara Drummond was honored Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, for her efforts in securing funds for the school’s aviation program.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System recognized a local representative for her contributions.

State Rep. Barbara Drummond received the honor at a ceremony at B.C. Rain High School Monday in recognition of her efforts in securing $350,000 for the school’s aviation program.

The money will allow students to begin the building process on their second airplane.

Drummond told FOX10 News about the importance of the workforce industry, and how it’s a building block for students in Mobile County.

“This program, they’ve built one plane, they’re getting ready to build a second. So, I think the talent that lives in our school system to help us in our future workforce and depth. That is just paramount. So, I’m proud to be a part of that,” she said.

