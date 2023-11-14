Advertise With Us
Man gets 30-year sentence for stabbing corrections officer in Florida

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A judge in Santa Rosa County sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for attacking a corrections officer, Florida’s state attorney office for the First Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, a jury found Marquise Pollock guilty of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The conviction stemmed from a Sept. 7, 2020 incident at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institute in which Pollock armed himself with a homemade weapon and stabbed a correctional officer multiple times in the back, neck and head, court document showed.

According to the state attorney’s office, at the time of the attack, Pollock was serving a prison term for a Palm Beach, Fla., robbery, in addition to battery on law enforcement, possession of contraband in a prison and resisting officer with violence that he committed in Taylor County, Fla.

