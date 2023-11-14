Mayor Stimpson calls for review of MPD’s use of force policies and procedures after 4th deadly encounter this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson has also weighed in after an officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Driver resulted in the death of a 16-year-old. In a statement Mayor Stimpson sent his condolences to the teen’s family and friends. He also issued an immediate ban on pre-dawn search warrants by Mobile Police -- unless there’s a pressing need - and has also called in a former U.S. Attorney to look at the department’s use of force policy and procedures.

Mobile Police narcotics and SWAT officers were serving a search warrant at the home in the 3400 block of Sheringham Drive, which is off Cottage Hill Road. The 16-year-old boy, who was not the focus of the search warrant was shot after officers say he pointed a weapon towards officers. He was taken to a local hospital but died.

We reached out to Mayor Stimpson’s office -- but he nor Chief of Staff James Barber were available for an on-camera interview.

Mayor Stimpson has requested former U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown to perform a comprehensive review of the Mobile Police Department’s policy and procedures and training related to officers’ use of force -- that will include past incidences and full access to full evidence and body camera footage.

Brown -- who now works for a D.C. law firm -- tells FOX 10 News -- he’s received the request and over the next few days will be going through the approval process with his firm -- working towards an engagement letter with the Mayor’s office. He also added he knows the extreme importance for the community, City of Mobile, and Mobile Police Department.

It comes after four deadly encounters involving Mobile Police this year.

In March -- 24-year-old Kordell Jones was shot several times -- when Mobile Police went to execute a warrant for his brother Jason Jones. When SWAT members busted in the house on Charles Street -- police say Kordell jumped through the back window -- armed with a loaded A-K style pistol.

“All of this started simply with Jason Jones. Jason Jones was being investigated as a part of an armed robbery. He was also a person on interest in reference to a homicide investigation that occurred on orange street back in February and he has known affiliations with a local gang faction,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, during a press conference in March.

Then in July -- another deadly encounter. A 9-1-1 call dispatched officers to a mobile home park on Carol Plantation Road for a “burglary in progress.” Police say once on scene -- 36-year-old Jawan Dallas ran from them and was tased twice. He died.

“I think it’s important to note that at the moment Mr. Dallas attempted to take the taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force. And they didn’t do it,” explained Chief Prine, during a press conference in July.

We’re still awaiting results of a toxicology report. Meanwhile Dallas’ family has filed a wrongful death suit against the Mobile Police Department and have asked police to release the body camera footage -- after conflicting reports from witnesses. MPD has told the family they will not release the video until the investigation is complete.

“Whatever’s on the video, it’s not good for them. Because if it was good, but then we would have been seeing the video by now,” said Christine Dallas, Jawan’s mother.

And just last month -- a man was shot and killed on Glenwood Street. Police were called to a vacant home -- where they found 24-year-old Christopher Jones on the roof. Jones was shot multiple times by officers -- after investigators say he pointed a shotgun at them. Court documents show Jones’ mother was trying to have him committed to the Alabama Department of Mental Health just three days before the deadly encounter.

Kenyen Brown -- says he should know in the next couple of days if they’ll move forward with the review. Meanwhile -- according to Mayor Stimpson -- a report of the findings and recommendations will be done within 90 days and made available to the public.

Below is the full statement from Mayor Stimpson:

“I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the 16-year-old who lost his life during the execution of a search warrant by Mobile Police officers early this morning. I have unanswered questions about the events leading up to this tragic outcome, and I am taking immediate steps to get those answers.

First, I have asked former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Kenyen Brown to perform a comprehensive review of the Mobile Police Department’s policy, procedures and training related to officers’ use of force. His work will include a review of prior incidences of police use of force and full access to all evidence, including body camera footage. Following this review, he will issue a report of his findings and recommendations within 90 days. This report will be made available to the public.

Secondly, while this review is being conducted, I am issuing an immediate ban on the Mobile Police Department’s use of pre-dawn search warrants unless there is a pressing need to protect human life. In those rare cases, they will require the approval of the Chief of Police and Public Safety Director.

In looking back over the last ten years, the progress made in the area of public safety was the result of building trust between the community, our police officers, and my administration. We recognize that maintaining this trust is our greatest tool for keeping the City of Mobile safe. We will compassionately respond to this tragedy as we continue to nurture those relationships.”

