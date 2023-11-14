Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile citizens react to officer involved shooting

Some Mobilians are upset about the latest officer-involved shooting and want changes in police policy
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -People across Mobile are still coming to terms with yesterday’s officer-involved shooting that left a 16-year-old dead on Sheringham Drive.

“I’m not outraged, I’m not in disbelief I’m just a little bit congested. I’m tired of seeing these same acts continuously happen,” said Tim Hollis.

Hours after the shooting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement saying he was immediately banning pre-dawn search warrants unless one is needed to protect human life. Some feel it’s a step in the right direction.

“They have to be eliminated, eradicated, they serve no purpose, and it was a good point made earlier,” said Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton. “Why raid a home with guns drawn when there are children in the premises?”

The city council is also currently working on an ordinance that would hopefully make it easier for people involved in police confrontations to see body cam video. While the ordinance will be worked on over the next week, the idea did draw mixed reactions from some speakers.

“It needs to be changed to the extent that they have to,” said Clopton. “There are so many loopholes in that particular ordinance.”

“Anytime that we can go back and look at legislation and amend it for the safety for the community it’s a great deal,” added Hollis.

After multiple police-involved incidents this year several people say they want to see change soon.

“You’ve got to know who you hire in your department. They need to be held accountable for their actions,” said Leonard Whitfield. “It’s got to change and the thing about it we got to quit talking about it and we got to be about it.”

“It needs to be some type of committee or body within this city that can actually make that change or make those requests to review what’s going on,” said Hollis.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

A Mississippi man convicted of exposing himself to a woman at the University of South Alabama...
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Ceremonies are planned in Mobile and Fairhope.
Two area tree lightings set Friday
The city of Mobile plans to order a special wrap that showcase the name.
City of Mobile announces name for new electric garbage truck
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Some Mobilians are upset about the latest officer-involved shooting and want changes in police...
Residents voice concerns to Mobile City Council in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting