Mobile police chief gives new details into officer-involved shooting which killed a 16-year-old boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave new details Monday about the fourth deadly encounter this year involving one of his officers.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a house during a pre-dawn swat raid.

It happened on Sheringham Drive, near the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road.

Mobile Police said the narcotics unit and SWAT team were executing a search warrant for marijuana. There were several people inside the home, including an 8-year-old, when the shots rang out.

After knocking and announcing, Mobile Police said law enforcement made their way down the hallway when they were confronted with the 16-year-old armed with a laser-sighted pistol.

Police said the laser was pointed at officers, and in response, an officer shot the 16-year-old at least once in the abdomen or lower torso.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Chief Prine said his officers made it clear they were entering the home.

“We understand especially that time of the morning, that we need to wake folks up,” said Prine. “I am confident that this scenario, that our officers, multiple officers, did everything they could to knock and announce and make their presence known before making their way into the residence.”

That 16-year-old though was not the target of the warrant.

Officers were looking for 18-year-old DeAngelo Adjessom, a relative of the boy.

Mobile Police said Adjessom was not there. When he later arrived, that’s when officers said they took him into custody.

Though Chief Prine said the amount of marijuana found was not a lot.

“I don’t know that what was found in the home was of huge significance,” said Prine. “Nonetheless, we have to understand, that probable cause was developed during this past week that would show there was distribution of marijuana, not simple possession of it.”

According to jail records, Adjessom is not facing a distribution of marijuana charge. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, a gun charge, and a traffic offense.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.