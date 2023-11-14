Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman claims her car was used as the getaway vehicle after a deadly shootout in Prichard.

The victim, Lena Winchester, tells FOX 10 News she reported her car stolen Saturday morning. Twenty-four hours later, she saw it all over the news.

Fifty-eight-year-old Valentino Arso was killed during that gun battle.

Prichard Police say Arso was an innocent bystander and had nothing to do with the shooting.

Now, Winchester says she’s too fearful to drive her car.

She wants to make it clear, although it was allegedly her car shown on video, she says she had nothing to do with what tragically happened to Arso.

The shootout happened early Sunday morning at the Brothers Quick Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A white car was at the center of it all as a man jumped out firing multiple shots.

Winchester says her husband woke up Saturday morning when they looked outside and noticed the car was missing.

“He woke me up and said hey where’s the car? And I said well the night before it was my daughter’s birthday and I know I drove home and I know I parked my car in my yard,” Winchester explained. “So I’m like the car is outside. I jumped up out the bed, walk outside, the car is gone.”

Winchester says she immediately reported the car stolen to Mobile Police.

A 2018 Honda Accord Sport off Mollie Court in Toulminville.

Winchester says she’s sorry for what happened to the victim, but she doesn’t want anyone to affiliate her or her family with this tragedy.

“I don’t know whoever these guys were that stole my car. I don’t want anyone to think...I don’t have nothing to do with this,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to think I have anything to do with it because I ride around with my kids and I don’t want nothing to happen with me and my children.”

Winchester says she still hasn’t gotten her car back.

She says Prichard Police had her sign a search warrant so investigators could look through the car before she gets it back.

