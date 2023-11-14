Advertise With Us
Needed rain here for next couple of days

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WALA) - The wet pattern continues with a Gulf Low offshore churning up more showers. We need it desperately as our rain deficits are STILL over a foot. Rain chances will be around 80% the next two days and winds will be ramping up too thanks to the low.

Wind speeds could gust up to 25-30mph at times so be aware of that. Most of the rain that moves onshore will be light, but heavier pockets could make appearances. Thankfully we won’t have any lightning or severe weather threats. Hopefully we get a good dent in rain deficits cause the Low moves away tomorrow evening and we turn drier for Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s today so this will be a cold rain. We return to the 70s on Friday and your weekend plans should be fine weather wise.

