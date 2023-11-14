Advertise With Us
Hire One

Officials: Firefighter dies after falling through skylight shaft while battling fire

The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.
The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.(Chicago Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Firefighters in Chicago are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Monday, the Chicago Fire Department said 39-year-old Andrew Price, who had been with the department for 14 years, made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the city.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Price was battling a fire while on the roof of a four-story building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

While fighting the blaze, Price fell through a skylight shaft and became trapped.

WLS spoke to a resident who lives in an apartment in the building that was on fire. Madison Carter told the media outlet Price was trapped in her friend’s pantry space after falling through the light shaft.

“It’s traumatizing to think that at some point we may have to go back and understand that that’s where someone lost their life,” she said. “I do thank that firefighter for being so selfless to try and save us.”

Fire officials said Price was located immediately once a search for him began, but they had to breach a wall to reach him.

Price was taken to a hospital where officials said he later died.

The Chicago Fire Department said Price’s death marks the fourth line of duty loss for the department this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
Farmers are thankful for the rain this week. Following what has been a long drought.
Farmers in Mobile County happy to see rainy conditions
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband testifies
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity