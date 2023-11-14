Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pascagoula soup kitchen set to close its doors at the end of the month

A soup kitchen that's been serving the needy in Jackson County since the 1980s will have to shut its doors at the end of this month.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Pascagoula has been serving the needy in Jackson County since the 1980s. It will have to shut its doors at the end of this month.

The soup kitchen told WLOX that the city of Pascagoula is taking the building by eminent domain. Its last day of serving will be November 30th.

63-year-old Lola Lewis said she’s been coming here for years. She said she’ll have nowhere to turn for food when the pantry closes.

“These people need this place, I need it,” Lewis said. “We got to fight for Our Daily Bread. Everybody, the community, the homeless people, even our elected officials.”

Lewis said she thinks the city is closing the soup kitchen to get homeless people like her out of the area.

“Just because I’m an addict doesn’t make me less than. It doesn’t define who I really am,” she said.

Jew Starr also depends on the soup kitchen. Starr said going hungry is a constant issue for him and that the soup kitchen has always been there to fill that void.”

“I know I can come get me a hot lunch right here you know and it’s just that simple,” Starr said.

Our Daily Bread was formed in 1982. The soup kitchen is known for serving food daily. Feeding as many as 190 people per day.

Lewis said she hopes the soup kitchen gets another location after leaving this building. She also said she wants to see the community do more to see the good in homeless people.

“They’re not bad people. Yeah, they’re doing things they shouldn’t be doing, but there’s ways around that,” she said. “If we work together, we can bring the homeless people into a society and everybody into a better community.”

Our Daily Bread’s Executive Director says she can’t comment until after the soup kitchen’s board meeting on December 16th.

WLOX also reached out to the city of Pascagoula, but no one was available to talk.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton Police officers, multiple drugs seized
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton police officers, multiple drugs seized
She said she reported her car stolen Saturday morning, and then 24 hours saw it all over the...
Woman says car seen in Prichard shootout was stolen
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Chief Paul Prine said the search was related to a narcotics warrant involving the alleged...
Mobile police chief gives new details into officer-involved shooting which killed a 16-year-old boy