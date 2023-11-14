Pascagoula soup kitchen set to close its doors at the end of the month

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Our Daily Bread soup kitchen in Pascagoula has been serving the needy in Jackson County since the 1980s. It will have to shut its doors at the end of this month.

The soup kitchen told WLOX that the city of Pascagoula is taking the building by eminent domain. Its last day of serving will be November 30th.

63-year-old Lola Lewis said she’s been coming here for years. She said she’ll have nowhere to turn for food when the pantry closes.

“These people need this place, I need it,” Lewis said. “We got to fight for Our Daily Bread. Everybody, the community, the homeless people, even our elected officials.”

Lewis said she thinks the city is closing the soup kitchen to get homeless people like her out of the area.

“Just because I’m an addict doesn’t make me less than. It doesn’t define who I really am,” she said.

Jew Starr also depends on the soup kitchen. Starr said going hungry is a constant issue for him and that the soup kitchen has always been there to fill that void.”

“I know I can come get me a hot lunch right here you know and it’s just that simple,” Starr said.

Our Daily Bread was formed in 1982. The soup kitchen is known for serving food daily. Feeding as many as 190 people per day.

Lewis said she hopes the soup kitchen gets another location after leaving this building. She also said she wants to see the community do more to see the good in homeless people.

“They’re not bad people. Yeah, they’re doing things they shouldn’t be doing, but there’s ways around that,” she said. “If we work together, we can bring the homeless people into a society and everybody into a better community.”

Our Daily Bread’s Executive Director says she can’t comment until after the soup kitchen’s board meeting on December 16th.

WLOX also reached out to the city of Pascagoula, but no one was available to talk.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.