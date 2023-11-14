Prichard water board mulls appeal after judge appoints receiver to take control

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man appointed to take control of the troubled Prichard water system will meet employees and tour the facilities for the first time this week, while the Water Works & Sewer Board mulls a possible appeal.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter last week appointed John S. Young, a former water company executive, to serve as the receiver over the utility. He will have broad powers to reform the system while making sure that investors who loaned the utility $55.78 million in 2019 get paid in full.

“We all respect the opinion of the court and Judge Youngpeter,” said Jay Ross, the board attorney. “And, you know, the next question for the board is do they accept the ruling or do they wish to appeal to appeal that. That will not be made sooner than tomorrow.”

The board will discuss the issue on Tuesday.

It is unclear how an appeal might work or who would pay the board’s lawyers. Young has indicated that he will hire his own legal team. And as the ultimate authority over the water system, he has the power to approve or reject and spending. Ross said it is unclear how the board could follow through with an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court without the ability to pay lawyers.

The judge appointed Young at the request of Synovus Bank, which manages the bonds that the Prichard water system sold to investors. The bank sued earlier this year after the utility failed to make a required payment into a fund used to pay the bond holders, forcing the system to dip into a reserve fund. The judge has tasked Young with developing a master plan by the end of July. The receiver also must file monthly reports.

In addition, the judge’s order creates a 15-member citizens advisory council made up of representatives from Prichard and Chickasaw. That advisory board will offer input to Young. But ultimately, Ross said, Young has the power to do whatever he deems necessary.

“That might be rate hikes,” he said. “It might be disposal of certain assets – all those things that the judge laid out in his order.”

Ross said he does not know whether Mac Underwood, a consultant from the Birmingham area who has been serving as the Prichard water system’s director, will continue to have a role.

“Mr. Underwood told the court he’d like to stay,” he said. “But that’ll be up to John Young to determine if he should stay or not and what capacity that would be in.”

