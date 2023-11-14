Saints reportedly adding free agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and free agent edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed on terms to have the 13-year veteran join the organization, according to a published report.

The Saints have not immediately confirmed the personnel move.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson first reported the agreement, saying the 34-year-old defensive lineman-linebacker told her by phone Monday evening that he was “planning to sign with the Saints.” Longtime Saints reporter Mike Triplett of the website neworleans.football later said he confirmed the team was signing Pierre-Paul to its practice squad.

Breaking: Jason Pierre-Paul just told me he’s planning to sign with the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/6x2FqgDz9a — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

If true, the three-time Pro Bowler would be joining his fourth NFL organization.

He played eight seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him out of the University of South Florida with the 15th overall pick in 2010. Pierre-Paul was a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Giants (2011-12) before badly injuring his right hand in a fireworks explosion during a 2015 Fourth of July party in Florida.

The Giants traded Pierre-Paul to Tampa Bay in March 2018. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers, and was selected to his third Pro Bowl in 2020.

Update: I just got off the phone with free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul following his workout with the #Saints: “I killed the workout. You can tell I’ve been active & not just sitting around. The head coach called me in his office to talk about it. I’m still figuring things out.” pic.twitter.com/Furk9M4Sra — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

His production dropped dramatically in 2021, as he played with a torn rotator cuff that required shoulder surgery to repair after the season. Tampa Bay did not re-sign him, and in September 2022 he joined the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal.

Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games (13 starts) for the Ravens last season, but finished with just three sacks, running his career total to 94.5. Baltimore chose not to keep the two-time Super Bowl winner and he remained unsigned this season.

The Saints have a bye this week and don’t return to action until their Nov. 26 game in Atlanta.

